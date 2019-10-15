As usual, while the man has not been arrested yet, social media users have been doing justice to the development.

A Twitter user identified as Efo Dela posted a photo of the man on the social media platform and it has since gone viral.

“I just saw someone taking a sh!t around Flagstaff House!!” Efo Dela captioned the photo.

What most people have been struggling to come to terms with is why anybody in his right senses would choose such a security zone as the Jubilee House of all places to open defecation.

Click here to see some twitter reactions