The incident occurred at Akuapem Adawso in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern region on Friday, October 29, 2021.
Two 14-year-old boys stripped naked, beaten & paraded through Akuapem Adawso town over GHC100
The mother of one of two teenagers who were stripped naked, paraded and assaulted with their hands tied over alleged GHC100 theft is calling for justice as police have failed to arrest the perpetrators who now taunt her, saying she is too poor to pursue justice.
According to Starrfm.com.gh, the victims, both 14 years of age, were alleged to have stolen Ghc100 cash and a mobile phone.
A resident identified as Larbi and Akwei reportedly led a mob to assault the teenagers so severely that one of them defecated on himself.
As if that was not lawless enough, the mob then paraded the boys through the Tinkong stretch of the Koforidua -Mamfe highway to the Adawso township while they were naked.
Starr News Eastern Regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah who visited the community got a disturbing video that shows the hands of the two minors tied while being paraded and assaulted.
Augustina Danso, mother of one of the assaulted teens is reported as saying that the matter has been reported to the Adawso police who then transferred it to the Akropong District Police Command but no arrest has been made.
The heartbroken woman expressed disappointment in the police for ignoring her case and emboldening the perpetrators of the crime to taunt her that she can’t get justice because she is poor.
While shedding tears, Augustina Danso said: “Help me, I don’t have anyone to help. The child is my sister’s child. She is deaf and dumb. She can’t speak. We don’t have money to litigate to seek justice. I beg you, help. They paraded them nakedly on the streets. They said they have stolen just Ghc100 which was taken away from them.
“Even if someone steals something of yours, you need not take the laws into your own hands. You have to report the person. How they stripped them naked, dragged them through the principal streets through the market, and it was a market day. Drivers, traders, those who are selling those who are buying. So, they have disgraced the children.”
