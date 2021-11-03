“I’m looking for my biological dad dead or alive” – Man hits town with placard

He posted a photo of himself on his Twitter page which shows him holding a placard with the inscription, “I’m looking for my biological dad dead or alive” among other things.

The photo shows Benson Kirobi standing in a busy street while holding the placard with a phone number through which he could be reached if anyone knows his father’s whereabouts.

He indicated that his father known as Benson Obote is a soldier with the Kenyan Army.

“I am looking for my biological dad. His name is BENSON OBOTE. “He’s in the Kenyan army and has no idea I exist.

“You’re welcome to help me by Retweeting this widely

This is not a drill,” Benson Kirobi wrote on Twitter.