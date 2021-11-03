The Kenyan man identified as Benson Kirobi who appears to have exhausted all possible means to locate his father decided to get radical with the search.
“I’m looking for my biological dad dead or alive” – Man hits town with placard
A young man is seeking public assistance to find his estranged biological father, a military man who he claims has no idea he exists.
He posted a photo of himself on his Twitter page which shows him holding a placard with the inscription, “I’m looking for my biological dad dead or alive” among other things.
The photo shows Benson Kirobi standing in a busy street while holding the placard with a phone number through which he could be reached if anyone knows his father’s whereabouts.
He indicated that his father known as Benson Obote is a soldier with the Kenyan Army.
“I am looking for my biological dad. His name is BENSON OBOTE. “He’s in the Kenyan army and has no idea I exist.
“You’re welcome to help me by Retweeting this widely
This is not a drill,” Benson Kirobi wrote on Twitter.
