The fight is reported to have taken place at a Catholic Church during its Sunday service in the town of Kiharu, in central Murang’a county.

Kenyan local media reports say Kiharu constituency MP Ndindi Nyoro had his turn to speak at the service to address his constituents but refused to hand over the microphone to another politician Maina Kamanda who was overseeing the political segment of the church service.

“I can’t allow people from Nairobi to come and take over my constituency as if they know this area. I am an elected leader,” said Ndindi Nyoro who was later arrested by the police.

Although the two MPs had been separated earlier when the fight broke, they later continued outside the chapel and it escalated to involve their supporters.

Interestingly, the two politicians belong to the ruling Jubilee party but represent different constituencies.

Politicians using the house of God to reach out to their supporters appears to have been a norm in Kenya before this incident.

The development has scandalised the Catholic Church so much that it has banned politicians from speaking at their church services.

The Kenyan public has also resorted to calling out the churches in their country for allowing politicians to reduce the house of God to mockery.

With a hashtag: #ShameOnTheChurches, Kenyans say the church has failed them.

Watch the dramatic video and reactions below: