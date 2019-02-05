Video of shoe thief being forced to eat a bowl of raw Chili pepper goes viral

While some would love to take the law into their own hands and lynch alleged thieves, some residents of Kenya’s Mombasa city have chosen to use raw chilli pepper to get even an incommunicado thief to confess all the crimes he has ever committed.

A viral video show a man alleged to have stolen shoes being forced to eat a quantity of raw Chili pepper as he confessed to stealing and named his accomplice as well as their modus operandi.

Residents who caught the suspected thief could be heard in the video asking him to vow to never steal again.

"I am a thief and I usually steal shoes, I was sent by Felix who works at the ferry. Some of the shoes we steal he sells them at the ferry and others in Changamwe," the unnamed thief revealed in the video.

The video was posted on twitter by one Abu Sakeena @Fauzkhalid and it has since gone viral.

Watch the video below: