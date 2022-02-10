RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Video of soldier flogging man he allegedly caught with girlfriend sparks reactions

Social media users have expressed disgust at the flogging of a helpless man by another believed to be a soldier after the latter allegedly met the former with his girlfriend.

A video circulating online shows the Nigerian military officer angrily assaulting the civilian with his belt while he pleads for mercy.

The white overall dress-wearing victim knelt while begging profusely but his pleas fell on deaf ears as the angry attacker continued to whip him even more.

Bystanders including a hijab-wearing lady believed to be in the centre of the incident are heard screaming and pleading with the young officer to cease lashing the victim but he wouldn’t have any of that.

He went on to hold the guy by the neck and attempted to raise and hit him on the hard ground before lifting a bucketful of water and pouring it on him.

The video has triggered a lot of angry reactions with many people condemning the abuse of power by some officers in uniform.

Below are some reactions on Twitter:

@ed_couture: In this life hustle and have connections, make sure you have connections. Only one person in uniform and he’ll humili@te me like this? I go dun deck am kpa. Why will. Guy fight another man because of woman? Tufia

@bucci_official: No soldier can ever beat me like this except they are more than 1

@Jebzlee: God bless you brr I will remove him teeth for am

@PunfreakK: Try it and know you're running away from that city for good.

@DesignatedMFkr: How many Naija men dey smart? Your girl wey owe you loyalty cheat, na man you dey beat.

@ayotundeolaa: Keep quiet At least he will do that and leave Better than this form of embarrassment abeg.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

