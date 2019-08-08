The old man further amazed the excited youth by mentioning certain schools he attended here in Ghana.

Apparently, the man was born in Ghana, but what is a bit incredible is the fact that he is still able to speak the local language after many years.

He is heard in the video saying: “I went to school in Bristol, which part of Bristol are you talking of? That is where I finished primary education.

READ ALSO: Traffic police officer slaps former MP for asking him for a shortcut to the hospital

“I was born in Akyem Oda, I went to seven primary schools.

“I came to finish my eleven plus here in Bristol then I went to Opoku Ware Secondary School. I am an Owarean.”

Watch the video below: