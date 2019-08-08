A police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly slapping the former member of Parliament for Kenya’s Gatundu North constituency, Clement Waibara after he approached the officer to ask him for direction.

The former lawmaker lodged a complaint at the Lang'ata on Wednesday, August 7 against the police officer whose name is yet to be disclosed.

A report by Tuko.co.ke said that Clement Waibara was being driven by his wife Winnie Wairimu Mburu with two other passengers along Lang'ata Road when the embarrassing lawless incident allegedly happened.

A police report has it that, upon reaching T-Mall roundabout, the former legislator approached the said police officer to seek direction on the shortest route to the Kenyatta National Hospital.

It added: "Instead, the traffic officer manning the roundabout started violently pushing and slapped him twice in the face injuring his left eye and cheek."

The helpless ex-MP was only saved by another police officer who saw him from afar being assaulted.

He went to the hospital where he was treated after which he filed a formal complaint against the alleged errant police officer.

An investigation is reportedly underway to ascertain the veracity of Clement Waibara’s allegation before an appropriate sanction is determined against the police officer.