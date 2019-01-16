Dance is always evolving and keeping up with trends. The newest dance trend ravaging our streets is the Tramadol dance

The dance moves are inspired by the actions of Tramadol abusers after they lose the sense of themselves. Reports of Tramadol abusers sleeping in awkward positions seem to have motivated dance pacesetters to divulge into the act.

Tramadol is opioid pain medicine used to treat moderate to severe pain. Unfortunately, its ability to work on the brain to change how the body feels and responds to pain is being abused. People now use it in place of narcotic drugs to get high.

READ ALSO: Naked man overdosed on Tramadol chases woman with erected manhood

Side effects include slowed breathing, seizers and death. Say no to Tramadol abuse!

WATCH VIDEO HERE: