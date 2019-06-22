Viral photo of young boy who looks like president Akufo-Addo

The boy, wearing the President's trademark round eyeglasses, has got many talking on social media.

The young boy also has the president's head shape, smile and posture.

The photo has lit up social media, with some asking if boy is the child of president Akufo-Addo.

The president's children are all females and it is not public knowledge if he has a boy child.

"Please it is Nana Addo's son," a Facebook user asked.

"Another posted: 'No DNA, if you know you know."

Below are some comments under the viral photo on Facebook.