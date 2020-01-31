Their decision follows claims by a herbalist, John Kofi Sackey, who says he has cure for all kinds of eye diseases including glaucoma.

According to the 60-year-old herbalist, he uses herbal remedy to cure all kinds of eye diseases including glaucoma which has been said to have no cure. He says he even cures total blindness.

Unlike other regular treatments for eye sicknesses, Mr Sackey’s method is very different.

A herbal solution is drizzled over a piece of wood in a container which patients are supposed to stare at for a period of 10 minutes, three times daily.

After this, the patients are made to pace about for some time, followed by a two to three-hour rest before they resume subsequent treatment sessions.

According to Mr Sackey, some patients’ eyesight are restored on the first day of treatment while others take over a year to regain theirs, depending on the severity of their condition.

He says he does not charge his patients for treatment sessions due to the plight they already face as a result of their impairment.

Speaking to Adom News, some patients, whose sights have been restored after visiting the centre, shared their excitement.

The Mfantsiman Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Service, Martin Sumani Daanko, told Adom News that although his methods of treatment have not been proven scientifically, the testimonies along with what he has observed hint of some efficacy in his treatment.

Mr Daanko also commended Mr Sackey for procuring more than 30 licences, certificates, testimonials, citations and recommendations from recognised institutions.

They include the Traditional Medicine Practice Council of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Health Procurement Unit, signed by a former Deputy Minister of Health, Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo.

Source: Adomonline.com