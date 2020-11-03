Reports say Wavel Ramkalawan made the first attempt at the country’s presidency in 1998 and failed.

Determined to make history, the man of God continued to partake in every other subsequent presidential election and failed on all occasions.

However, when the appointed time was due, Wavel Ramkalawan won the recently held elections held last month to become the president.

He defeated incumbent President Danny Faure who has been in power since 2016 by 54.9% to 43.5%.

Aside from winning after failing for five consecutive times, what makes President Wavel Ramkalawan’s victory historic is the fact that it has broken the political dominance of the United Seychelles Party since 1977.

“A winner is a dreamer who never gives up,” President Wavel Ramkalawan employed a quote from Nelson Mandela to explain his victory.

He was defeated by James Michel by only 193 votes in 2015 in the second round of voting, a development which sent a signal that the citizens were gradually embracing the message of change.

“Seychelles should be an example of tolerance for the whole world. We are 115 small islands in the Indian Ocean, but we are not insular.

“We will maintain friendly relations with all nations, and welcome help and assistance from our international allies whomsoever they may be,” President Wavel Ramkalawan said as part of his victory message.

Seychelles is a former British colony that became independent in 1976.

The United Party seized power in a coup in 1977 and has retained the presidency since then even after multi-party democracy was restored in 1993, according to reports.