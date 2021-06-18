We raped and killed her – Man narrates how he and friends killed petty trader (video)

They raped and murdered the petty trader simply identified as Joy Saturday.

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Frank Mba told newsmen at Abuja that the suspect had earlier sold a piece of land to the deceased, a hard-working mother of four, and a petty trader. She laboured so hard to put together the N250, 000 to buy the said plot of land from him.

Later, Prince Reuben lured Joy Saturday to the bush under the guise of having another land to sell to her.

However, unknown to the deceased, Prince Reuben had conspired with three others of his friends namely Nwaba, Promise and Chinedu to kill her.

They kidnapped the deceased during the inspection of the said land and took her into the forest, gang-raped her, stole the only cash sum of N20, 000 on her before shooting her to death.

As if all the aforementioned were not heartless enough, they poured acid on her lifeless body and then threw it into the forest.

During interrogation, Reuben recounted to the police how he and his accomplices carried out the crime.

“I am here for the killing of Miss Joy Saturday. On that day, I went to my working place. She called me on the phone that she is coming to see the land. I said Okay and that I went to work and that my closing time is by 4. She said okay and that when I close I should call her.

“Before then, my three friends told me that they are going to kidnap her and make money from her. I said okay no problem.

“On that day, they stayed in the bush and then I took her to the land. My three friends came out and we kidnapped her and took her to the forest. We raped her. We killed her. We poured her acid,” Reuben confessed.