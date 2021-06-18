50 police officers resign to solidarise with colleague found guilty of assaulting photographer

According to the New York Times, the city’s Police Department announced the mass resignation on Thursday.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
GH Filla - Latest Gossip and Weird News | Pulse.com.gh
Not less than fifty police officers have resigned from the crowd control unit of the Police Service in Portland, Ore after a colleague of theirs has been found guilty of assaulting a photographer.
According to the New York Times, the city’s Police Department announced the mass resignation on Thursday.
The resignations came just hours after a member of the unit, Officer Corey Budworth, was indicted on a misdemeanor assault charge that he physically injured an independent photojournalist during a protest in August, the news website reported.
A video of the incident that has led to the indictment of the police officer shows him using his baton to push a woman to the ground and then pushing the baton in her face.
A voice is reportedly heard in the said video declaring in what sounds like an official announcement: “Officers are taking lawful action. Stay on the sidewalk.”
It is reported that the episode occurred during violent clashes with protesters.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh