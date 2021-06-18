50 police officers resign to solidarise with colleague found guilty of assaulting photographer

The resignations came just hours after a member of the unit, Officer Corey Budworth, was indicted on a misdemeanor assault charge that he physically injured an independent photojournalist during a protest in August, the news website reported.

A video of the incident that has led to the indictment of the police officer shows him using his baton to push a woman to the ground and then pushing the baton in her face.

A voice is reportedly heard in the said video declaring in what sounds like an official announcement: “Officers are taking lawful action. Stay on the sidewalk.”