50 police officers resign to solidarise with colleague found guilty of assaulting photographer

Andreas Kamasah

Not less than fifty police officers have resigned from the crowd control unit of the Police Service in Portland, Ore after a colleague of theirs has been found guilty of assaulting a photographer.

According to the New York Times, the city’s Police Department announced the mass resignation on Thursday.

The resignations came just hours after a member of the unit, Officer Corey Budworth, was indicted on a misdemeanor assault charge that he physically injured an independent photojournalist during a protest in August, the news website reported.

A video of the incident that has led to the indictment of the police officer shows him using his baton to push a woman to the ground and then pushing the baton in her face.

A voice is reportedly heard in the said video declaring in what sounds like an official announcement: “Officers are taking lawful action. Stay on the sidewalk.”

It is reported that the episode occurred during violent clashes with protesters.

