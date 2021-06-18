RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

100-year-old man full of joy as he finally finds the love of his life (video)

A 100-year-old man is full of joy after marrying a woman he believes is the love of his life after staying single for many years.

The grey-haired man who has been eating raw meat since he was born in 1920 “to stay healthy” narrated how he finally met the woman who has agreed to be his life companion.

According to him, he met his wife when he got drunk one day and had a hangover.

He asked the woman to give him more beers but she refused and gave him soup to eat instead. He however continued drinking and thinking about the woman and how she could become his soul mate.

Then, as fate would have it, the centenarian saw the woman again around 2 pm and invited her over to his place, and she agreed to come.

As soon as the woman stepped her feet in his house, the elderly love-hungry man has refused to let her go and they have now been joined together in a marriage ceremony to spend the rest of their life as husband and wife.

The elderly man is a war veteran who fought in the second world war and witnessed slavery before it was abolished.

Speaking in a video report shared online by Afrimax TV, the elderly man claimd that he enjoys eating raw meat because cooking it will kill its vitamins.

Well, probably, having found a wife will make him change from eating raw meat to cooked one unless his new wife believes in his unconventional belief.

Watch the video of his wedding ceremony which happened last year but now gaining more attention:

