We’re different but that’s no reason to be enemies – Zelenskyy begs Russians (video)

According to him, all the reasons Vladimir Putin’s government has assigned to the onslaught against Ukraine do not hold water, hence the attack on its sovereignty is unwarranted.

In the emotional speech, Zelenskyy said although his attacker Putin would not listen or have sympathy for the lives that have been lost and continue to perish as a result of his attack on Ukraine, ordinary Russians and the world must know the truth.

He lamented how Ukraine and Russia share 2000 kilometres of a border but the government of Russia has chosen to invade its neighbour’s territory unjustifiably despite widespread condemnation across the globe.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaian students studying in Ukraine who have been caught up in the crossfire between Russian forces and their Ukrainian counterparts have resorted to prayer for God’s intervention.

A sad video that emerged online showed them gathering to pray as Russia continues to strike Ukraine with devastating explosives.

About 1500 Ghanaians including students who are studying various courses in the eastern European country have been stranded and calling for evacuation back to Ghana following the onslaught by Russia for the past three days.

The government, through its Foreign Affairs Ministry, has said that it is liaising with relevant authorities to ensure all Ghanaians are evacuated back to Ghana safe and sound. It however urged them to find shelter for themselves while the efforts to come to their rescue continued.

Ghana does not have an embassy in Ukraine, so it has become difficult to handle the situation through bilateral means, and its citizens appear to be on their own in these difficult times.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has deployed military forces to its neighbour with attacks on key military and security installations.

Reports say the Russian forces have advanced to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as the former advances in its quest to take control of the entire country.

Meanwhile, other world leaders have condemned Russia’s invasion of its neighbour and have started implementing sanctions against it.

Already, the United States of America, Japan, Australia have increased hard-hitting sanctions on Russia with other countries expected to join soon in a concerted effort to ensure that it ceased the globally condemned attack on humanity and the sovereignty of Ukraine.

Many lives including those of soldiers have been reported lost as a result of the deadly strikes launched on Ukraine by Russia.