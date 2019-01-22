Wife lays embargo on husband’s fitness training because the trainer is too ‘dangerous’

A woman who asked her husband to lose some weight and even went ahead to recommend engaging in salsa dance to him, had to change her mind abruptly after seeing the sexy dance instructor and her dangerous expertise with which she was ‘helping’ her husband to lose weight.

The man identified as Ayigbe James Bond resorted to twitter to narrate how his frightened wife terminated the training session with alacrity, dragged him home and placed a crate of Guinness before him to drink and forget the weight loss.

A video of the curvy female fitness trainer in a pair of hot leggings, winding and gyrating her waist around the obviously bewitched man has gone viral online.

Apparently, having seen the first training session, the man’s wife regretted ever asking him to lose weight, seeing that the training was going to achieve more than its initial purpose.

Ayigbe James Bond shared the video of their first weight loss exercise with his trainer on social media with the inscription: “Wifey asked me to lose some weight, perhaps try some salsa.. She saw my salsa instructor and marched me straight home, plonked me in front of the TV with a crate of Guinness, and asked me to forget it! Women are so indecisive. I just don’t gerrit..”

Watch the breath-taking video below: