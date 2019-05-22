Witchcraft accusations emerge as Duncan Williams’ son washes family’s dirty linen on social media

Daniel Williams was recently in the news over narcotics allegations. Now, he is accusing his father of being the one who called police officers to arrest him on no other than his birthday.

The last son of the popular man of God further accused him of brainwashing him and other siblings against their mother, claiming that she is a witch.

READ ALSO: This law graduate says she’s unable to get job because employers say she should tone down her intimidating beauty

Screenshots of Daniel’s tweets sighted on Ghpage.com shows that Duncan William and his last son are not in good terms.

Twiting from his twitter handle, @deewillslive, Daniel said his father made him and his siblings believe that their mother, Francisca is a witch, but asked them to portray to the media that everything is well with the family.

See the screenshots below:

Well, every family has issues, but the earlier the Williams family settles their issues indoors, the better for their own image.