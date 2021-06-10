Narrating the family’s ordeal, the woman simply identified as Joslyn disclosed that they once had a decent life but things plummeted, rendering them destitute now.

She said that her husband was once a caring man and everyone including the children lived happily until the man suddenly resorted to alcoholism.

According to her, her husband would come home drunk, beat her and the children up, adding that their home became notorious for domestic unrest.

She further revealed that her husband woke up one day and said he was leaving for somewhere very far and has since not returned.

To worsen their p[light, the landlord of the house the woman and her children were living in evicted them six months after the disappearance of the breadwinner.

The woman and her kids became homeless and lived on the streets for two months as no friends and family could come to their aid.

In the course of her loitering one day, the woman chanced upon an old toilet and deemed it a better shelter than sleeping on the streets without any cover.

The heartbreaking situation has affected the children’s performance in school because they practically have no peace of mind or a befitting place to call home. They cannot allow their friends to visit them to avoid being bullied.