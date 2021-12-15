RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Woman marries bedridden electrician who fell from electric pole: “I’m ready to live with him”

A 27-year-old woman’s resolve to marry and live with her 45-year-old electrician lover who is bedridden following a debilitating fall from an electric pole has warmed hearts.

Named simply as Christiana, the Nigerian woman tied the knot with her now-husband, Terkimbir Benjamin Tyough on Saturday, December 11.

Reports say, Benjamin, from Gboko Local Government Area of the country’s Benue State, injured his spinal cord after falling from an electric pole early in March while working.

He has since been bedridden as he could not raise the N1.5 million required for surgery, Correctng.com reports.

Explaining her reason for choosing to stay with her lover in these difficult times, the unemployed mother of three sons said that he was a good man and showed her a lot of love when he was fit, so it is time to reciprocate the love.

“Since he had an accident, neighbours have been the ones supporting us because I don’t have work and my husband was the one providing for the family before the accident,” Christiana is quoted as having said, adding: “My husband is a good man and I am ready to live with him forever because of the love I have for him.”

Well, it appears Christiana’s efforts are not being unnoticed; Benjamin told BBC News Pidgin that her support is what has kept him alive over the period.

“Without my wife, I would have died with this my condition, I married a good wife and I cannot leave her. Our love is forever,” he declared.

