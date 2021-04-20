Woman survives car crash, gets killed by another car while searching for her missing phone

According to Reaction Unit South Africa’s Prem Balram who disclosed the heartbreaking incident in a statement, the woman was onboard a Toyota Hilux pickup truck that overturned in the early hours of Monday, April 19.

The accident occurred on N2 between uMhlanga and North Coast Road of the country.

"A passenger in a Toyota Hilux bakkie that overturned was killed while searching for her cellphone on the south-bound lane of the N2 between Umhlanga and North Coast Road this morning (Monday)," the statement said.

"A member of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) was on patrol on the highway when he noticed the bakkie lying on its side. The Officer called for assistance at 04:09. The driver of the overturned vehicle informed the Reaction Officer that he was travelling with his girlfriend from Pinetown to Cornubia. As they approached the Umhlanga offramp he lost control of his vehicle which veered into the southbound lane and overturned. The couple was not injured in the initial accident.

"Emergency Services began clearing the scene when the female decided to search for her missing cellphone. She was struck by an unknown vehicle that was travelling on the extreme right lane. The vehicle sped off without stopping. The woman landed approximately 50 meters away from the point of impact.

"Medics were called back to the scene and the female was pronounced deceased on their arrival."

The South African police say an investigation has been initiated into the incident at Durban North police.

"This morning at 5 am, a 28-year-old female was allegedly knocked by a vehicle on the N2 South Bound Bridge" Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Monday.

