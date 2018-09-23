Pulse.com.gh logo
Woman sustains injuries after jumping out of moving taxi


Woman sustains injuries jumping out of moving taxi after driver tries to rob and kidnap her

She jumped out of the taxi she had boarded after suspecting she was going to be robbed and kidnapped.

A woman has sustained serious injuries after she jumped out of a moving taxi.

She jumped out of the taxi she had boarded after suspecting she was going to be robbed and kidnapped.

Her boss at work @iceoflifee who shared her story on Twitter, said the lady used the Taxify hailing app and a driver was sent to her this morning.

According to him, the driver tried to rob her and also kidnap her, prompting the young lady to mustered courage to jump down from the vehicle while it was still in motion.

"So my staff got into a Taxify early hours of today on her way home from work he tried to rob / kidnap her she jumped out of the car @taxifyapp,''the boss wrote.

Replying to the tweet of the lady's boss, a Twitter said she has complained several times to the taxi hailing app about some of their drivers who show up with different cars from the listed on the app.

"I have reported several times that their drivers arrive for pick up in cars different from what is listed on the app but Taxify_ng doesn't do anything about it," @AlamuBolaji wrote.

