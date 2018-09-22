Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new baby


Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new baby

  • Published:

Ghpage.com has spotted a video of controversial Brong Ahafo-based teenager, Rashida Black Beauty and her husband, Kushman flaunting their newborn baby to surprise of Ghanaians.

In a video shot by Oldboga Ghana, you could see Rashida excited as she received her visitors who had gone to pay her a visit at her home in Berekum.

In the video, Oldboga who was seen first holding the baby handed the baby to her daddy, Kushman who was all smiles as he caressed her.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey marries; kisses wife in photo

She gave birth to a pretty bouncing baby girl in May this year and from all looks, the newborn baby is extremely beautiful.

Rashida Black Beauty after childbirth made her first public appearance and threw some subtle shots at comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger.

The 18-year-old Rashida, who rose to fame after her “Malafaka” breakup videos went viral on social media looked cool, calm

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey marries; kisses wife in photo Photos Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey marries; kisses wife in photo
Singer: Kuami Eugene admits he is single and ready to mingle if... Singer Kuami Eugene admits he is single and ready to mingle if...
Back again: I’m still a musician – Quophi Okyeame Back again I’m still a musician – Quophi Okyeame
Timaya: After cutting off his dreadlocks 6 years ago, singer has it back on! [Photo] Timaya After cutting off his dreadlocks 6 years ago, singer has it back on! [Photo]
Wow: Rev. Eastwood Anaba lauds Stonebwoy Wow Rev. Eastwood Anaba lauds Stonebwoy
Queen of Ghana Comedy: Is Jacinta the most underrated comedienne in Ghana? Queen of Ghana Comedy Is Jacinta the most underrated comedienne in Ghana?

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: I don’t care about negative stories - Yvonne Nelson Celebrity News I don’t care about negative stories - Yvonne Nelson
Celebrity News: Criss Waddle was my ‘toughest contender – Sarkodie Celebrity News Criss Waddle was my ‘toughest contender – Sarkodie
Kuami Eugene: I deserve to win artiste of the year in 2019 VGMA’s Kuami Eugene I deserve to win artiste of the year in 2019 VGMA’s



Top Articles

1 Police report How Lawrence Abrokwah broke into Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
2 Supa Ghana's 2Pac lists his top 3 musicianbullet
3 Jezz! Supa is just a 'weed smoker' – Paulina Odurobullet
4 Wow Rev. Eastwood Anaba lauds Stonebwoybullet
5 Video Wizkid and Olamide get the Supa craze as they join...bullet
6 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a...bullet
7 Brotherhood Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah shares...bullet
8 Nadia Buari Did you know Nadia Buari has 4 children and...bullet
9 Queen of Ghana Comedy Is Jacinta the most underrated...bullet
10 Wow! Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to Dubaibullet
2 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high...bullet
3 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
4 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was 21 - Delaybullet
5 Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafourbullet
6 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
7 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in...bullet
8 Radio Presenter We know Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty...bullet
9 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old...bullet
10 Video Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am -...bullet

Celebrities

Shola Ogudu
Wizkid 7 things you need to know about Shola Ogudu's social media accusations
William Asiedu
William Asiedu We need business-mind people as tourism ambassadors - ATWAG President
Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am -Shatta Michy
Baby Mama Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am - Shatta Michy
Singer's Nike 'Star Boy' t-shirt sells out in record time
Wizkid Singer's baby mama explodes! Shares private chats, drags him on Instagram
X
Advertisement