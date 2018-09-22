news

Ghpage.com has spotted a video of controversial Brong Ahafo-based teenager, Rashida Black Beauty and her husband, Kushman flaunting their newborn baby to surprise of Ghanaians.

In a video shot by Oldboga Ghana, you could see Rashida excited as she received her visitors who had gone to pay her a visit at her home in Berekum.

In the video, Oldboga who was seen first holding the baby handed the baby to her daddy, Kushman who was all smiles as he caressed her.

She gave birth to a pretty bouncing baby girl in May this year and from all looks, the newborn baby is extremely beautiful.

Rashida Black Beauty after childbirth made her first public appearance and threw some subtle shots at comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger.

The 18-year-old Rashida, who rose to fame after her “Malafaka” breakup videos went viral on social media looked cool, calm