The man of God who is a known advocate for oral sex, saying it is a recipe for long life, is reported to have confessed that he is so obsessed with women’s nakedness that he is unable to resist any attempt to tempt him with it.

“Even if I’m a ‘Man of God’, know that I’m a man first before God comes into the equation, so if you tempt me that way, I may fall,” ghpage.com quoted him as saying.

Of all things in the world including drinking alcohol, prophet Kumchacha said he is addicted to seeing women’s nakedness, and would find every possible means to peep at women when in the bathroom.

“At my hometown in Akyem, I was so notorious for hiding behind bathrooms and watching the nakedness of women when they were bathing, to the extent that I earned a nickname for it,” the man of God confessed.

Well, the prophet has laid bare the truth about who he is, ‘those who have ears should listen’.