“This is a story I’m not proud of and if my husband ever finds out, I know our marriage will be over. It may sound hard to believe but it all started in the most innocent way, with me just wanting to help someone I care about to feel better.

“My husband Ben and I are both in our early 30s and have been married for five years. We have a baby girl Leila together and we’re very happy. Well, Ben is, and I was until I screwed up big time. Now I just want to find a way to get back to how things were.

“Ben’s mother Josie died of cancer a few months ago when she was just 52

The whole family was devastated – no one more than Ben’s dad Phil. Phil was finding it lonely and difficult to cope at home on his own, so Ben suggested he come and stay with us for a while, and I happily agreed. Ben’s parents have always been so wonderful to me, and if there was anything I could do to help, I was keen.

“Phil came to stay, saying he’d be with us for a month or so, and then he’d go home once he felt stronger. He’d turned to drinking a fair bit since Josie died, so each evening consisted of him sitting down with a few whiskeys after dinner, and slowly getting drunker and sadder until eventually he was tired enough to sleep.

“During the day, when Ben was at work and I was home with Leila, Phil kept busy helping me out and playing with his granddaughter. It was lovely to see his face light up when he played with her and I was sure his stay with us was helping.

“Then Ben went away for a few days and I was alone with his dad

“Phil and I grew close during this time as we spent so much time together. Ben told me one night he was grateful that I cared so much, and then he told me he had to go away for a few days for work, and asked if I’d be okay at home with Leila.

“Of course,” I replied. “Phil’s here to help me too – we’ll be fine.”

“I wish I could go back in time and change my answer. I wish I had begged Ben not to go. But of course, it’s not the fact that Ben left us alone that was the problem, it was my poor decision making.

“Ben left for three nights, and the first two nights were pretty uneventful. Phil and I kept busy looking after Leila, and when she went to bed, we had a couple of drinks together and then went to bed.

But on the third night, Phil seemed sadder than usual

“We stayed up late and had a few too many drinks. I don’t usually drink much but Phil asked me to stay with him a bit longer, as he showed me through an old photo album from early in his relationship with Josie, when they were at high school together. I know it’s no excuse but the whiskey was flowing and I just felt relaxed and let my guard down.

“He was so sad and when I gave him a big hug, things started to feel intimate. Before I knew what was happening, his mouth was on mine and then clothes were flying everywhere and we were having sex on my kitchen table. The place where I sit and eat breakfast with my husband and daughter every morning.

“It was over quickly and we both went straight to our separate beds. When we woke up the next morning, I told Phil what happened was a mistake and that it can’t happen again. He agreed, and thanked me for offering comfort when he was feeling down.

Ben arrived home that afternoon

“He was thrilled to see his family, and we all carried on as usual. Except that I now have done an absolutely unforgivable thing and I’m terrified of Ben finding out.

“Phil hasn’t said anything or even hinted at it, but when he thinks Ben isn’t looking, he’ll sometimes grab my hand or my bum and give me a squeeze.

“I glare at him but I’m scared to say anything in case he tells Ben everything. And the month Phil was supposed to stay has just ticked over into three months, and he’s showing no signs of leaving. It looks like I’m going to be punished for this for a long time yet, and it’s no less than I deserve.”