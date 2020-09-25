According to GhanaXtra.com, the deceased police officer was identified as Kusi.

He allegedly stabbed Nana Osei Owusu, a retired educationist and the Gyaasehene of the Basa Traditional Council, and Mama Sarah leading to their death.

The news portal reported some residents as claiming that they suspected the murdered officer of being mentally unstable and he has been terrorising co-tenants and other neighbours for some time now.

Mama Sarah and Nana Osei Owusu had reportedly gone to the scene to try and restore calm when Kusi stabbed them in the stomach with a knife.

He then ran to the Basa Police Station to seek refuge having sensed danger arising from his action. Angry residents however chased up and seized him before beating him to death too.

The bodies of the three deceased persons have been deposited at the Kwame Danso Government Hospital, reports say.