In 2003, Rolling Stone wrote an article about him titled: “Mr. Big: Jonah Falcon’s Giant Penis Problem.”

Falcon whose penis is 13.5 inches when erect said the foreskin of his penis could completely envelop a doorknob.

World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed Pulse Ghana

He disclosed that he first realized that he had something extraordinary after his friends drew his attention to it, and he has since been getting a lot of attention, especially from women without much effort.

READ ALSO: 24 members of the same family die after eating food cooked with fertilizer mistaken to be salt

“I don’t need a fancy car, I don’t need a gun, I happily wear a mask, and so on, because I don’t have to prove my masculinity to anyone else. I’ll wear all pink, dammit!”

Despite all the attention and the fact that women themselves are chasing after him for sex, Falcon said there are still disadvantage to having a big penis.

He cited the eagerness of people to measure him, being seen as a bad person, egotistical, or that he’s “a slut” as some of the frustrations associated with having a big penis.

He further revealed that notwithstanding the size of his manhood, he manages to have sex with women without hurting them in the process.

“If your partner is excited, they can take a fire hydrant. Look, I’ve had one partner say that they’d tried getting f***ed by big c*cks, but they always hurt, but I was shockingly easy, even though I am a little thicker than my wrist.”

For men who do not have a big penis, Falcon says he envies you sometimes because you have something he doesn’t have.

“A hot bod and a winning personality will attract far more than a large c*ck if you’re looking for sex,” he said.

“I see hot guys with ripped abs, and I feel inadequate. Otherwise, no one cares if you have a small c*ck except yourself. Don’t bring it up, and if they make comments, just show how experienced you are at using your mouth.