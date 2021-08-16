The Nigerian man’s ‘trailblazing’ method of proposing to his lover has triggered reactions on social media as many users of the various platforms have been expressing surprise at the gesture.
"Are you kidding?”: Hilarious reactions as man proposes to fiancée with goat
Men always seek to surprise their lovers with marriage proposals, hence employing all sorts of shenanigans but a certain man has carried it to a different level as he chose to give his fiancée a goat.
Interestingly, some people have also been reading spiritual meanings into the goat-themed proposal while others too have been asking hilarious questions.
According to a report by Correctng.com, the lady accepted the goat and agreed to marry the yet-to-be-identified man.
A photo of the event which was shared by a Twitter user @Eminitybaba_ shows the man holding the goat by a rope tied to its neck while kissing his fiancée.
In the room where the proposal was held, a bold “Will You Marry Me” golden signage is placed on the wall. The wall was also designed with balloons to add a touch of romance to the even.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh