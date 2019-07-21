You can now eliminate any unpleasant smells with special charcoal-based pads that claim to neutralise odours.

All you need to do is stick the deodoriser pads into your underwear to discreetly mask any pongs.

If the wearer does happen to let rip in public, the charcoal layer will filter out the smell and no one will be any the wiser of what has happened.

The pads are machine-washable meaning you can reuse them to your heart’s content.

The Flat-D Innovations website says that the product is “perfect for IBS sufferers, gastric bypass surgery individuals, or anyone with excess gas”

The pads are also said to help people with conditions such as Crohn’s disease, diabetes, and those who are lactose intolerant.

You can pick up the pads for around £12 in the United Kingdom and they are currently on sale so you might want to as stock up if you want to bag a bargain.