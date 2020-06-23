Samuel Otigba, a Nigerian who’s a brand strategist and was nominated for Forbes 30 under 30 in 2018 was seeking to employ someone “I can trust to manage my food factory in Kaduna” but will neither stop him or her from stealing from the business nor take any action against them provided they don’t steal beyond 10% “of the total net profit & we are good.”

“Looking for someone I can trust to manage my food factory in Kaduna. Good pay with health insurance. You can steal cause I know you will & I can’t control it, but keep the thieving within 5-10% of the total net profit & we are good.”

The reason this job advertisement is gaining a lot of traction is the unconventional liberty provided for the potential employee to steal from the business. Yes, it is public knowledge that workers do steal their employers' resources but for the employer to be the one giving the employee the freedom even before he or she gets employed is unimaginable.

Well, some Twitter users have been reacting to the weirdness of the job advertisement.

