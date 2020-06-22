A goose bump-triggering video circulating online shows the said ritualist being surrounded by police officers and some residents as he is made to resuscitate the young girl who he had already hypnotised and made unconscious for offering to his gods.

In the video, the ritualist is seen jumping over the motionless girl a number of times amidst chants to revive her before she regains her consciousness, screams and wakes up from a red carpet she had been laid on.

It is not clear immediately where the terrifying incident happened.

The video was posted on Instagram by nostorytv with a captioned: “This ritualist kidnapped this young girl for rituals. Unfortunately for him, someone saw him and followed him. On the point of killing the girl, the police arrived.“

After the girl regained consciousness and walked into the arms of a woman believed to be her mother, the ritualist was then pushed into a stationary car believed to belong to the police and driven away ostensibly to the police station for further interrogation.

Watch the video below: