On Fathers’ Day when everyone took to every available platform to hail and appreciate their fathers, Owusu-Bembah’s children could simply not keep to their hitherto private life.

They unveiled themselves during one of the Facebook live sessions organized by their father’s junior pastors to wish him a Happy Father’s Day.

Reports say Rev. Owusu Bempah has 2 daughters, the first of which is one Emmanuella Bempah, a student and the CEO of Ells Allure Studio located at East-Legon Siashie Road.

It would imaginably not be easy to be the child of Rev. Owusu Bempah given the myriad of controversies have plagued his image over the years but Emmanuella said none of the outside pressures and harsh words from other people against their father would ever stop them from loving and being proud of their father.

Since the photos and videos of Rev Owusu Bempah’s good-looking daughters hit social media, many users have been reacting to them with some expressing their admiration to them.

Watch the video below: