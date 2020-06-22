Viral video of man hitting wife’s head with electric iron angers Reggie Rocksotone and others

The beginning of the heartbreaking video shows the man ordering the woman to do something and he didn’t even wait for her to execute the instruction before heading her and following it up with the electric iron on her head which made her land on the floor.

The hurt woman was so helpless in the presence of her crying children and she could only be heard screaming for help.

@Davidnart who shared the video on Twitter captioned it: “This is extremely wicked by this man. I hope he gets locked up for life. Wicked bastard.”

The video is fast gaining traction and some influential personalities have been reacting to it.

It is so traumatizing that Ghanaian rapper Reggie Rockstone had to plead with @Davidnart to delete it although his intention for posting it was to get justice for the woman.

“I SAY DELETE THIS ONE DAVID! THANKS! NOT A GOOD VIBRATION PLUS WE DO NOT GET ANY SATISFACTION OF SEEING HIM PUNISHED EXCEPT WATCH HELPLESSLY AS HE COMMITS THIS HEINOUS ACT! DELETE AND SHOW US WHEN HE IS BUSTED! GODS MORNING BROTHER,” Reggie Rockstone wrote.

Watch the video below and see people’s reaction to it: