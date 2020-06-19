Her treacherous friend reportedly deceived into the men’s den where she was captured and sexually abused forcibly by not less than 8 different men.

Nigeria's Adamawa state police command has confirmed the arrest of five members of the gang including the lady, while four are at large, according to Lindaikejisblog.com.

The 30-year-old Zainab Jafaru reportedly arranged for her friend to be gang-raped and reportedly disappeared after taking her to the men. Adamawa State Police spokesman, DSP Suleiman Nguroje is reported as having said.

“On 13/6/2020, following a report received from a 33-year-old lady being raped by a syndicate of 9 at Gerio, a remote area of Jambutu, Yola North LGA, Police operatives attached to the command’s monitoring team, arrested five people: Ahmadu Ismail (20 years old); Salu Buba (25 years); Muhammed Ali (78 years); Abubakar Ali (28 years) and Zainab Jafaru (Female) 30 years.

“The incident happened on 12/6/2020 when the 5th Suspect Zainab Jafaru, deceived the complainant to accompany her to a certain place to meet her boyfriend.

“Upon arrival, Zainab’s boyfriend (now on the run), invited his gang, who forcefully had sexual intercourse with the complainant one after another,” Nguroje said.

This incident is definitely a setback to the fight against sexual violence perpetrated against women if some of them are in cahoots with the rapists to abuse their fellow women.