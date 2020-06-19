The young man known on Facebook as MP Emmanuel who ‘resembles’ Nana Appiah Mensah has claimed that he was attacked by a group of Menzgold customers.

He took to his Facebook account to narrated the encounter which he described as a difficult moment.

According to him, he had alighted from a friend’s range rover when he was besieged by a group of Menzgold customers who confused him for NAM1.

He added that his dialect Frafra was what saved him as one of the said Menzgold customers who understood the language calmed down his colleagues.

Many Ghanaians have their investments locked up in Mezgold, a gold dealership company owned by Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 which collapsed in 2018 after the Securities and Exchange Commission closed it down declaring its activities illegal.

Customers of the company have since been pursuing their funds through various means but to no avail, although NAM1 has said several times that a good number of the customers have been paid, a claim the leadership of the customers have rubbished.

It is not clear in the post where the alleged incident happened but Emmanuel further claimed that he was able to calm down his angry friend who wanted to report the matter to the police.

Read his post below:

NAM1 look-alike allegedly gets attacked by ‘Menzgold Customers’