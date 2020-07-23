The Nigerian man identified as Danyomii has revealed how he allegedly went through a series of prayers to rebuke the spirit of homosexuality.

“You can’t pray the gay away” – Youth Pastor accepts being gay

According to him, he used to be a youth pastor praying for God to deliver him from the spirit of homosexuality, but now, he has finally accepted being gay.

READ ALSO: Couple successfully names child “Lucifer” after fighting with authorities

“You can’t pray the gay away” – Youth Pastor accepts being gay

“I was a youth pastor in Nigeria & a 20-year-old praying for God to deliver me from the spirit of homosexuality. Those were dark times in my life & I’m glad to be in a much better place now.

So No, you can’t pray the ‘gay’ away & the earlier you accept & love urself, the better!” Gistreel.com quotes him as saying.

“You can’t pray the gay away” – Youth Pastor accepts being gay