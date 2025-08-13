Influencer Awards Meet the Jury

Pulse logo
The jury comprises of the brightest minds from across the globe who have a wealth of experience in the digital/media/partnership landscape. They will be responsible for screening the submitted nominations and selecting the Top 10 nominees per category. The Jury process will be transparent and fair and each nomination will be scored based on our criteria

Albert KatruGuma is a PR, digital, content, and social media marketing agency based in Kampala, Uganda, with experience delivering projects across Ethiopia, Benin, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, DRC, Kenya, Tanzania, Egypt, Azerbaijan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Asaph Muvunyi, aka “Urban Bouy,” is an Influencer Marketing Manager at Saladin Media Ltd with over three years’ experience in digital marketing and talent management. Known for his proactive, results-driven approach, he combines creativity with a passion for innovative, up-to-date digital strategies.

Fisayo

Adetutu Laditan

Mo Abudu

Obi Asika

Catherine Mbabazi, widely recognized as Cathy Patra, is a dynamic force in Uganda’s creative industry,a multi-talented Creative Director, Choreographer, Interior Designer, Events Planner, Fashion Model, Digital Influencer, Travel Enthusiast, and Entrepreneur.

Renowned for her artistic vision and unmatched stagecraft, Cathy earned the prestigious Best Choreography in Africa award, while her dance group, RVC, claimed the title of Best Dancing Group in Africa at the 2021 Zikomo Awards in Zambia.

With an impressive portfolio, she has choreographed and directed some of the country’s most talked-about concerts, collaborating with top Ugandan music icons including Sheebah Karungi, Rema Namakula, Spice Diana, Lydia Jazmine, Carol Nantongo, and many others. Driven by creativity, passion, and excellence, Cathy continues to inspire audiences and shape the future of the performing arts in Africa.

Faisal Pyepar is a Senior PR Executive at Airtel Uganda, founder and host of the Nothing Serious podcast, and panelist on NTV MENN. With past experience in digital marketing at Jumia Uganda, Kampala International School, Enlight Holdings, and as Marketing Manager at 2GULE, he has built a strong footprint in communications and media.

Joan Kwagala Ntege is a bold digital strategist and brand storyteller with a strong track record in managing influencer-led campaigns across brands. With experience in both agency and brand-side marketing, she brings a sharp eye for creativity, impact, and authenticity in digital content. Passionate about African storytelling, Joan is committed to recognizing and spotlighting influencers who drive culture, shape conversations, and inspire change.

