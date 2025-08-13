Influencer Awards Meet the Jury

Fisayo Fisayo is a visual storyteller and finance/technology video producer with over 750,000 YouTube subscribers, 1.5M+ social followers, and 110M+ views. With a background in economic analysis and brand communication, he creates engaging content on mobile tech, personal finance, and the Nigerian economy. An Ambassador for Musicbed and part of the 2022 YouTube Black Voices Class, he has won awards like Tech Creator of the Year (TrendUpp) and Tech Influencer of the Year (TechPoint), and has been featured on Channels TV, Punch, TechCabal, Zikoko, Semafor, and more.

Adetutu Laditan Adetutu Laditan, founder of Woof Studios, is a visionary marketing strategist transforming how African creators grow and monetize their platforms. A former Senior Marketing Manager at YouTube Sub-Saharan Africa, she has over a decade of experience driving platform growth, building creator communities, and connecting African storytellers to global opportunities. Passionate about shaping Africa’s creative future, she champions bold ideas that position creators as influential cultural leaders worldwide.

Mo Abudu Mo Abudu, Founder and CEO of EbonyLife Group, is a trailblazing media entrepreneur and creative visionary transforming how African stories reach global audiences. From her groundbreaking talk show Moments with Mo to launching EbonyLife TV and producing global hits with Netflix, Sony, and BBC, she has built a world-class entertainment ecosystem spanning film, TV, training, and luxury lifestyle. Named among Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women and the TIME100 most influential people, Mo continues to champion African creativity, most recently acquiring a landmark property in London for EbonyLife Place London and raising a $50 million Afro Film Fund to empower African filmmakers worldwide.

Obi Asika Obi Asika is a visionary leader and key architect of Nigeria’s creative and cultural industries, with over two decades of driving innovation, investment, and strategic collaborations across music, film, television, sports, tech, and culture. Widely known as a judge on Nigerian Idol, his true impact lies in building platforms like Storm 360/Storm Records, which launched globally successful artists and pioneered major productions such as Big Brother Nigeria and The Apprentice Africa. He co-founded Social Media Week Lagos, led landmark sports and cultural events, and in government became the first Presidential Senior Special Assistant on Digital Policy & Social Media, shaping national strategies for culture, media, and sports. A global authority on African creative economies, Asika has spoken at leading institutions worldwide and served on influential boards, earning honors such as the Afrobeats Hall of Fame Induction (2022) and Cannes Lions Jury Membership (2024). Through his work, he continues to champion Nigeria’s soft power and position it as a global cultural powerhouse.

Catherine Mbabazi, widely recognized as Cathy Patra, is a dynamic force in Uganda’s creative industry,a multi-talented Creative Director, Choreographer, Interior Designer, Events Planner, Fashion Model, Digital Influencer, Travel Enthusiast, and Entrepreneur.



Renowned for her artistic vision and unmatched stagecraft, Cathy earned the prestigious Best Choreography in Africa award, while her dance group, RVC, claimed the title of Best Dancing Group in Africa at the 2021 Zikomo Awards in Zambia.



With an impressive portfolio, she has choreographed and directed some of the country’s most talked-about concerts, collaborating with top Ugandan music icons including Sheebah Karungi, Rema Namakula, Spice Diana, Lydia Jazmine, Carol Nantongo, and many others. Driven by creativity, passion, and excellence, Cathy continues to inspire audiences and shape the future of the performing arts in Africa.

Faisal Pyepar is a Senior PR Executive at Airtel Uganda, founder and host of the Nothing Serious podcast, and panelist on NTV MENN. With past experience in digital marketing at Jumia Uganda, Kampala International School, Enlight Holdings, and as Marketing Manager at 2GULE, he has built a strong footprint in communications and media.