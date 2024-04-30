ADVERTISEMENT
10 phrases toxic people use when they want to gaslight you

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation in which a person seeks to sow seeds of doubt in a target individual or in members of a target group, making them question their own memory, perception, or sanity.

Gaslighting [istockphoto]

Recognizing the phrases that toxic people commonly use to gaslight others can help you protect yourself from psychological manipulation.

Here’s an overview that could serve as the basis for an article on "10 Things Toxic People Say When They Want to Gaslight You":

This phrase is often used to dismiss your feelings and experiences. It's a way of telling you that your reaction isn't warranted and that your emotions aren't valid.

Even if you remember the conversation clearly, a gaslighter will deny that it ever occurred or that they said something specific, causing you to doubt your memory.

This is another tactic used to belittle your feelings and make you question if your emotional response is too extreme, thereby undermining your perceptions.

When you bring up something that bothers you, they might accuse you of making it up entirely. This can make you question your reality and trust in your own senses.

Similar to saying you're imagining things, this phrase implies that your concerns and worries are unfounded and not based in reality.

A gaslighter might tell you this to make you feel isolated and unsupported. Hearing that others supposedly share this view can amplify your self-doubt.

By framing their manipulative behavior as helpful, they make it seem as if any resistance on your part is irrational and self-destructive.

This phrase is used to suggest that your concerns or suspicions are baseless and that you're seeing problems where none exist.

When you express discontent or criticism, a gaslighter might turn the conversation around to highlight your perceived ingratitude, suggesting that you should be more appreciative and thus dismissing your legitimate grievances.

By suggesting that you're mentally or emotionally unstable, the gaslighter not only discredits you but also shifts the focus from their actions to your supposed issues.

Recognizing these phrases as potential signs of gaslighting can be the first step toward protecting yourself from psychological manipulation.

By understanding these tactics, you can maintain trust in your own perceptions and feelings, seek support from trusted friends or professionals, and set boundaries with those who use such manipulative techniques.

If you find yourself frequently doubting your own memory or feelings in someone's presence, consider this a red flag and take steps to address the situation.

