10 phrases toxic people use when they want to gaslight you

1. "You're overreacting."

This phrase is often used to dismiss your feelings and experiences. It's a way of telling you that your reaction isn't warranted and that your emotions aren't valid.

2. "I never said that."

Even if you remember the conversation clearly, a gaslighter will deny that it ever occurred or that they said something specific, causing you to doubt your memory.

3. "You're just too sensitive."

This is another tactic used to belittle your feelings and make you question if your emotional response is too extreme, thereby undermining your perceptions.

4. "You're imagining things."

When you bring up something that bothers you, they might accuse you of making it up entirely. This can make you question your reality and trust in your own senses.

5. "It's all in your head."

Similar to saying you're imagining things, this phrase implies that your concerns and worries are unfounded and not based in reality.

6. "You're crazy – and other people think so too."

A gaslighter might tell you this to make you feel isolated and unsupported. Hearing that others supposedly share this view can amplify your self-doubt.

7. "I'm doing this for your own good."

By framing their manipulative behavior as helpful, they make it seem as if any resistance on your part is irrational and self-destructive.

8. "You're being paranoid."

This phrase is used to suggest that your concerns or suspicions are baseless and that you're seeing problems where none exist.

9. "You're so ungrateful."

When you express discontent or criticism, a gaslighter might turn the conversation around to highlight your perceived ingratitude, suggesting that you should be more appreciative and thus dismissing your legitimate grievances.

10. "You need help."

By suggesting that you're mentally or emotionally unstable, the gaslighter not only discredits you but also shifts the focus from their actions to your supposed issues.

Recognizing these phrases as potential signs of gaslighting can be the first step toward protecting yourself from psychological manipulation.

By understanding these tactics, you can maintain trust in your own perceptions and feelings, seek support from trusted friends or professionals, and set boundaries with those who use such manipulative techniques.

