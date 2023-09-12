2 sex positions that are considered dangerous for men

So it’s such a bummer that researchers are drawing attention to 2 exciting sex positions that are actually not safe for men.

Woman on top (cowgirl); Though it may turn you on to see your woman get on top and take charge Doctors have cautioned men to be wary of this position.

According to statistics most of the penile injuries recorded were caused during this position.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it may be rare for the male organ to break during sex, most of these rare cases were reported to have happened during this act.

This is due to women bouncing up and down too aggressively, causing the organ to break when it does not land in the right place.

Also, there’s no escaping with the reverse cowgirl position, men are just at risk with this position like they are when it comes to the other position.

Doggy style: It’s such a shame that this popular style made it to the list, but researchers say that this position can lead to a collision with the pelvic bone and cause the penis to snap.

It is ranked the second most dangerous sex position because researchers have observed that, a good percentage of sex-related injuries were reported during this position.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you want to be safe during this position, you need to hold on to her waist and position her well to avoid missing the destination and colliding with unexpected obstacles.