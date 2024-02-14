This year, red was undoubtedly the color of love, and four of Ghana's finest didn't come to play but to slay.
Here are 4 Ghanaian celebs who rocking the colour red to mark Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day in Ghana isn't just about flowers and chocolates; it's also a day when our beloved celebs step out in style, turning heads and setting trends.
Let's dive into how Fella Makafui, Nana Ama McBrown, Joselyn Dumas, and Salma Mumin stole the show with their stunning Valentine's Day looks.
Fella Makafui – The bold and the beautiful
Fella Makafui, known for her fearless fashion choices, did not disappoint. She donned a breathtaking red gown that hugged her figure perfectly, showcasing her enviable curves.
The dress's unique design, featuring a highlight of black gathers at the ends, complemented her flawless makeup and hair, making her the epitome of Valentine's Day glam.
Fella's look was not just a fashion statement but a declaration of confidence and style.
Nana Ama McBrown – Elegance personified
Nana Ama McBrown, always the epitome of grace, chose a more classic and elegant approach. Her choice of a deep red, A-line dress with subtle yet sophisticated embellishments spoke volumes of her timeless beauty.
Paired with minimal jewelry and a sleek hairstyle, Nana Ama looked absolutely regal. Her outfit was a perfect blend of style and elegance, proving once again why she's considered a fashion icon in Ghana.
Joselyn Dumas – Chic and sultry
Joselyn Dumas, known for her chic and sultry style, turned heads in a stunning red ensemble that perfectly accentuated her curves.
The outfit, a mix of modern and traditional elements, featured a high neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette that flared at the hem, adding a touch of drama to her look.
Joselyn's choice of accessories and a bold lip color added just the right amount of sass, making her stand out in the best way possible.
Salma Mumin – The trendsetter
Salma Mumin, never one to shy away from making a fashion statement, dazzled in a red jumpsuit that was both edgy and elegant.
The outfit's sleek design, combined with Salma's choice of accessories, showcased her trendsetting style.
Her look was a testament to the fact that Valentine's Day fashion doesn't have to be all about dresses; jumpsuits can be just as romantic and stylish.
These Ghanaian celebs didn't just wear outfits; they made statements, proving that fashion is an extension of one's personality.
Their Valentine's Day looks were not only stunning but also inspirational, reminding us that no matter how you choose to celebrate, doing it in style always adds a touch of magic.
