4 places you should never have sex

If you are planning to get intimate with your partner, these four places should be off your list

Workplace: This is risky, there are usually CCTV cameras everywhere, and you can get caught easily.

You also risk coworkers walking in on you, and most importantly you put your employment at risk.

You could get queried, suspended, or worse you can get fired.

Don’t put your financial security at risk just because of a few moments of pleasure.

Place of worship: It’s even surprising that some people choose to do this in God’s house.

If this is on your bucket list cross it out. For moral reasons, and for the fact that someone can walk in.

It can be traumatizing if someone walks in with their child or if a group of children walk in.

Family house: As safe as it may sound, you shouldn’t try it or at least make sure the coast is very clear.

Your parents can walk in on you or your siblings can also walk in on you in the act.

This will make things very awkward at home, not just for you but for your partner as well.

Car: Depending on where the car is parked you should think twice before you do this.

If it’s your personal car, parked in your own garage, it may not be a big deal.

But if it’s public transport like Bolt or Uber, maybe you should have some respect for the driver and not do it.

Also, you should be mindful of where you are parked because passersby will get curious and try to peep.