Is milk really good for you? 5 surprising side effects

For many, taking milk is a daily ritual, and it's widely promoted as a beneficial part of our diet from childhood through adulthood. However, recent studies and discussions have started to question whether milk is as beneficial as once thought.

Could it be that milk, often thought to be an essential source of nutrition, might have hidden downsides?

Some experts are raising concerns about potential side effects that could affect certain individuals. From digestive issues to potential links with chronic diseases, milk's impact on our health may be more complex than we have been led to believe.

Here are five surprising side effects of drinking milk that you might not be aware of.

1. Digestive problems for the lactose-intolerant

One of the most common issues with milk is lactose intolerance. Lactose is a sugar found in milk, and many people, especially as they age, lose the ability to digest it properly. This can lead to uncomfortable symptoms such as bloating, diarrhoea, and stomach cramps. For those with lactose intolerance, even a small amount of milk can cause a lot of digestive distress. It's estimated that about 65% of the world’s population has some form of lactose intolerance, making this a widespread issue that challenges the idea of milk being universally beneficial.

2. Potential link to acne and skin issues

Milk consumption has been linked to skin problems, particularly acne. Some studies suggest that the hormones present in cow's milk can stimulate the production of oil in our skin, leading to clogged pores and acne breakouts.

While not everyone will experience this side effect, individuals who are prone to acne might find that reducing or eliminating milk from their diet helps improve their skin condition. This potential link makes milk a controversial choice for those seeking clear and healthy skin.

3. Risk of allergies

Milk is one of the most common food allergens, especially in children. Milk allergy is different from lactose intolerance, involving an immune response to the proteins found in milk. Symptoms can range from mild (such as hives or digestive problems) to severe (such as anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening). While some children outgrow milk allergies, others may continue to experience allergic reactions into adulthood. This side effect makes it important to be cautious when introducing milk into a child's diet and to monitor for any allergic responses.

4. Bone health concerns

Ironically, while milk is promoted for its bone-strengthening properties due to its calcium content, some research suggests it may not be as beneficial as once believed. High milk consumption has been linked in some studies to an increased risk of fractures and osteoporosis. The reasoning behind this is not fully understood, but some researchers believe that the acidifying effect of milk might lead the body to leach calcium from the bones to neutralise the acid, potentially weakening them over time.

5. Heart health and saturated fat

Milk contains saturated fat, which has been associated with higher cholesterol levels and an increased risk of heart disease. While low-fat and fat-free milk options are available, full-fat milk, which many prefer for its taste and texture, can contribute to the intake of unhealthy fats. Individuals who are watching their heart health or managing cholesterol levels may need to reconsider their milk consumption or opt for plant-based alternatives that are lower in saturated fats.

