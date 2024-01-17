7 remarkable Guinness World Records set by Ghanaians

Abdul Rashid: Longest continual drumming record

In 2009, Abdul Rashid left an indelible mark in the world of percussion by setting a Guinness World Record for the longest continual drumming. His rhythmic prowess allowed him to drum for an astonishing 123 hours and 30 minutes.

Philip Okyere: The largest collection of Coca-Cola memorabilia

Philip Okyere's love for Coca-Cola goes beyond mere consumption. As of 2014, he holds the record for amassing the largest collection of Coca-Cola memorabilia, boasting over 6,000 items.

Azonto Dance: Largest Azonto dance gathering

In 2013, a spirited group of Ghanaians made history by setting the record for the largest Azonto dance gathering. Over 800 participants joined forces, creating a vibrant spectacle of synchronized moves.

Lewis Appiagyei: Virtual racing prodigy

At the tender age of 10 in 2018, Lewis Appiagyei showcased his exceptional gaming skills by setting a record for the fastest lap driven on the Laguna Seca Circuit in virtual racing on PlayStation 3.

Dickson Oppong: The Waterman

In 2012, Dickson Oppong displayed an extraordinary skill by achieving the longest continuous water spray from his mouth, lasting an uninterrupted 32.65 seconds.

Daniel Ashitey Amarh and Richard Mensah Ofori: A balancing act

In 2017, Daniel Ashitey Amarh and Richard Mensah Ofori showcased incredible teamwork and balance, by setting the record for the fastest time to walk on obstacles while carrying another person on their heads, all while balancing on one foot.

Ferdie Ato Adoboe: Running backwards

In the early 1980s and 1991, Feddie Ato Adoboe defied convention by setting records for running 100 meters backward in 12.1 and 13.7 seconds, respectively.

These records, ranging from drumming endurance to virtual racing and unconventional running styles, showcase the diversity of human achievements.