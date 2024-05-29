ADVERTISEMENT
7 ways you are damaging your nonstick cooking utensils without even knowing

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Nonstick cookware is a kitchen staple known for its convenience and ease of use.

However, to maintain its effectiveness and longevity, it's crucial to handle nonstick cooking utensils properly. Here are key things you should avoid doing with your nonstick cookware.

Metal utensils can scratch and damage the nonstick coating, reducing its effectiveness and lifespan. Opt for utensils made of wood, silicone, or plastic to protect the nonstick surface.

Silicone set
Nonstick coatings can degrade at high temperatures, releasing harmful fumes and causing the coating to peel. Use medium to low heat for cooking with nonstick pans. If you need to sear or fry at high temperatures, consider using stainless steel or cast iron cookware.

High heat- MargeTech
Aerosol cooking sprays can build up on nonstick surfaces, creating a sticky residue that is difficult to clean and can reduce the nonstick effect. Use a small amount of butter or oil applied with a brush or pour directly into the pan.

Cooking spray
Stacking nonstick pans without protection can cause scratches and damage to the coating. Place a paper towel, dishcloth, or pan protector between each pan when stacking.

Stacking- The spruce eats
The harsh detergents and high heat in dishwashers can wear down the nonstick coating over time. Hand wash your nonstick cookware with a soft sponge and mild detergent.

Dishwashers-Voltas Beko
Abrasive cleaners and scrubbers can scratch and damage the nonstick surface. Use non-abrasive cleaners and soft sponges or cloths to clean nonstick cookware.

non-abrasive scrubber
Heating an empty nonstick pan can cause the coating to break down and release fumes. Always add oil, butter, or food to the pan before heating it.

Proper care and handling of nonstick cookware are essential to preserve its nonstick properties and ensure it lasts as long as possible.

By avoiding these common mistakes, you can maintain the quality and safety of your nonstick utensils. Do you have any other tips for caring for nonstick cookware? Share them in the comments below!

