9 normal things left-handed people struggle with everyday

Here are 10 normal things that can pose difficulties for left-handed people in their everyday lives.

Pens at the bank: One of the most common struggles left-handed individuals face is dealing with pens attached to chains at banks or public places.

Pens at the bank Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The setup is designed with right-handed users in mind, leading to awkward hand positioning and a less-than-smooth writing experience for lefties.

Using scissors: Traditional scissors are typically designed for right-handed use, making it challenging for left-handed individuals to achieve precision and comfort while cutting. Luckily, some manufacturers produce specially designed left-handed scissors to address this issue.

Scissors Pulse Ghana

Spiral notebooks: The spiral binding on notebooks often proves to be a torture for left-handed writers. The metal spirals dig into the palm, making it uncomfortable and sometimes impractical for lefties to use these notebooks.

Spiral notebooks Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The lecture hall chairs: In educational settings, left-handed students often grapple with desks and chairs designed with right-handed individuals in mind.

Lecture hall chair Pulse Ghana

The lack of left-handed desk options in lecture halls can lead to discomfort during long classes and hinder academic focus.

Walking: Left-handed individuals often tend to favor their dominant side while walking. As a result, when using sidewalks, they may naturally gravitate towards the left side, either walking towards the road or crossing paths with others heading in the same direction.

Mobile phones: The layout of mobile phone controls and interfaces is typically optimized for right-handed use. Left-handed users may find it awkward to access buttons and features comfortably, and certain gestures may not align with their natural hand movements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cameras: Many cameras cater to right-handed photographers, making it less intuitive for left-handed individuals to operate camera controls. Adapting to right-handed camera setups can affect shooting efficiency and overall user experience.

Computer mouse: The standard computer mouse is designed for right-handed users, posing a daily challenge for left-handed individuals who may struggle to find ergonomic and comfortable left-handed alternatives.

Specialized left-handed mice are available, but they may not be as widely accessible.

Pens and pencils staining hands: Left-handed writers often encounter the issue of ink or graphite smudging on their hands as they move across the page.

Pen stains Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT