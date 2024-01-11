From seemingly easy tasks to specialized tools, the struggles lefties encounter can sometimes go unnoticed.
9 normal things left-handed people struggle with everyday
In a predominantly right-handed world, lefties often find themselves facing unique challenges in their daily activities.
Here are 10 normal things that can pose difficulties for left-handed people in their everyday lives.
Pens at the bank: One of the most common struggles left-handed individuals face is dealing with pens attached to chains at banks or public places.
The setup is designed with right-handed users in mind, leading to awkward hand positioning and a less-than-smooth writing experience for lefties.
Using scissors: Traditional scissors are typically designed for right-handed use, making it challenging for left-handed individuals to achieve precision and comfort while cutting. Luckily, some manufacturers produce specially designed left-handed scissors to address this issue.
Spiral notebooks: The spiral binding on notebooks often proves to be a torture for left-handed writers. The metal spirals dig into the palm, making it uncomfortable and sometimes impractical for lefties to use these notebooks.
The lecture hall chairs: In educational settings, left-handed students often grapple with desks and chairs designed with right-handed individuals in mind.
The lack of left-handed desk options in lecture halls can lead to discomfort during long classes and hinder academic focus.
Walking: Left-handed individuals often tend to favor their dominant side while walking. As a result, when using sidewalks, they may naturally gravitate towards the left side, either walking towards the road or crossing paths with others heading in the same direction.
Mobile phones: The layout of mobile phone controls and interfaces is typically optimized for right-handed use. Left-handed users may find it awkward to access buttons and features comfortably, and certain gestures may not align with their natural hand movements.
Cameras: Many cameras cater to right-handed photographers, making it less intuitive for left-handed individuals to operate camera controls. Adapting to right-handed camera setups can affect shooting efficiency and overall user experience.
Computer mouse: The standard computer mouse is designed for right-handed users, posing a daily challenge for left-handed individuals who may struggle to find ergonomic and comfortable left-handed alternatives.
Specialized left-handed mice are available, but they may not be as widely accessible.
Pens and pencils staining hands: Left-handed writers often encounter the issue of ink or graphite smudging on their hands as they move across the page.
This not only affects the appearance of their work but can also be an ongoing source of frustration. Fast-drying or gel pens may offer a partial solution to this common problem.
