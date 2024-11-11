Accra Mall unveils November Savings Extravaganza with huge discounts and exciting new openings!

Accra Mall, Ghana’s premier shopping location, is bringing excitement to shoppers this November with exclusive Black Friday deals, new store openings, and interactive activities designed to create an unforgettable experience for every visitor.

From unbeatable discounts across popular stores to the opening of two new retail giants, shoppers can look forward to something for everyone.

Starting November 18th and running until November 30th, popular stores including Woodin, Yves Rocher, Paris II, AHA and Zig Zag in Accra Mall are rolling out spectacular sales, with discounts ranging from 5% to an impressive 80%! Whether you're shopping for skincare, fashion, or accessories, there are deals at every turn.

“Adding to the November excitement, Accra Mall is thrilled to announce the upcoming openings of Decathlon and Melcom. Known for its range of quality sporting goods, Decathlon will be a game-changer for sports and fitness enthusiasts. Melcom, another highly anticipated addition, brings an expansive selection of home goods, electronics, groceries, and more to Accra Mall, making it a one-stop shop for quality essentials at competitive prices. Both stores will be offering special promotions for their opening days, so be sure to check them out and grab exciting deals” shares Anthony Asamoah, Marketing Manager at Accra Mall.

To add to the festivities, Accra Mall invites shoppers to join in on a thrilling Fortune Spin experience from November 17th through November 30th. The Fortune Wheel gives shoppers a chance to spin and win instant prizes, including vouchers from Accra Mall's top retailers. Every spin guarantees a surprise, making shopping at Accra Mall more fun and rewarding than ever.

With a lineup of exciting deals, new stores, and interactive experiences, Accra Mall is the place to be this November. Whether you're shopping for the holidays or just enjoying a day out, don’t miss the opportunity to save big and take part in exclusive, only-at-Accra-Mall experiences.

Make sure to mark your calendar, gather friends and family, and head to Accra Mall for an unbeatable shopping adventure!