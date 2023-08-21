Unconventional birthday cake to try for your birthday

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup milk

· 1 large egg

2 tablespoons melted butter or oil

Cooking spray or additional butter for the pan

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

2. In a separate bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, yogurt, egg, and melted butter until well combined.

3. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and gently fold together until just combined. It's okay if there are a few lumps; overmixing can result in tough pancakes.

4. Preheat a skillet or griddle over medium heat. You can lightly grease it with cooking spray or a small amount of butter.

5. Once the skillet is hot, ladle about 1/4 cup of batter onto the skillet for each pancake. Use the back of the ladle to spread the batter slightly into a round shape.

6. Cook the pancakes until bubbles form on the surface, and the edges look set, usually about 2-3 minutes.

7. Carefully flip the pancakes using a spatula and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes, or until the other side is golden brown.

8. Remove the cooked pancakes from the skillet and keep them warm. You can place them on a plate in a slightly warmed oven while you cook the remaining batter.

9. Repeat the cooking process with the remaining batter, greasing the skillet as needed.

10. When cooled, stack pancakes on each other and hold them together with a toothpick. You can decorate your ‘cake’ syrup and other fruits of your choice.

Now go ahead, light the candles, and make a wish, a cake is still a cake whether it was baked or fried.