3 other ways to make fufu without assistance

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Fufu is one of the most popular dishes eaten across the country, but ironically people don’t like to prepare it.

Fufu

If you find yourself craving this dish and yet don’t want to go through the hustle of getting people to help you, these methods may help.

  •   Stovetop method with masher: Ingredients: Plantain, Cassava

Peel and cut the plantain and cassava into smaller pieces. Place the cut pieces in a large pot and add enough water to cover them. Boil the plantain and cassava until they are soft and easily pierced with a fork. Drain the water and let the boiled pieces cool for a few minutes. Use a potato masher or a large fork to mash the plantain and cassava together in the pot. Keep mashing until you achieve a smooth, consistent texture. Once mashed, you can shape the fufu into rounds or serve it as desired.

Potato masher
  •    The food processor method: Ingredients: Plantain, Cassava

If you have a food processor then this method will be more convenient for you.

Cut the peeled plantain and cassava into smaller pieces for easier blending. Boil the plantain and cassava until they are fully cooked and softened. Allow the boiled pieces to cool for a short while. Place the cooled plantain and cassava pieces in a processor along with a small amount of the cooking liquid. Blend the mixture at a low speed initially, gradually increasing to higher speeds as the mixture starts to blend smoothly. Add more cooking liquid if needed to help with the blending process, but be careful not to make the mixture too watery. Blend until you achieve a smooth, fufu-like consistency. Shape and serve the fufu as desired.

Food processor
  • The ‘Woduro’ Method
In a typical Ghanaian kitchen, there are two types of ‘Woduro” which people like to refer to as Mortar in English. There’s one for pounding palm Kernels and there’s another one for pounding fufu. Now for this recipe, you’re going to use palm kernel mortar. By doing this you don’t need anyone’s help in turning the fufu. You just pound till it reaches the desired consistency.

Woduro

When preparing fufu using these methods, it's important to adjust the ratio of plantain to cassava based on your preference. Some people prefer a higher plantain-to-cassava ratio for a sweeter taste, while others might prefer a balanced ratio for a milder flavour. The key is to ensure that the plantain and cassava are thoroughly cooked and well-mashed or blended to achieve the desired texture.

