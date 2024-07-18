The 10 most beautiful women of all time

In African and Latin American cultures, curves were a symbol of beauty, in Europe slender women are believed to be beautiful in Europe while light shiny skin is a sign of beauty in many Asian countries.

Beauty standards have also changed with the times. However, almost every culture and every group would agree that these women are beautiful.

Here are 10 women often considered to be icons of beauty in history

1. Cleopatra

Many people consider Cleopatra to be the most beautiful woman in history. Her features, which included high cheekbones, almond-shaped eyes, and big lips, were said to be exquisitely sculpted, making her appearance both appealing and striking. In addition, Cleopatra was renowned for her charm, humour, and intelligence. She was a proficient multilingual diplomat who forged ties with influential figures of her era.

2. Nefertiti

Her name means "the beautiful one has come. Nefertiti, an ancient Egyptian queen from the 14th century BCE, was known for her beauty, intelligence, and political wit. She was often depicted with a long neck and elegant features, and she played an important role in promoting the worship of the sun god Aten during her Akhenaten husband’s reign.

3. Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe was renowned for her breathtaking beauty, which contributed significantly to her popularity as a sex icon and actress. Her luscious curves, big lips, and blonde hair defined her classic image. Monroe was confident and made the most of her attractiveness; she was sex appeal personified. Her beauty and style still has an impact on modern popular culture.

4. Grace Kelly

American actress and princess of Monaco Grace Kelly was known for her timeless elegance and beauty. Her sharp jawline, high cheekbones, and gorgeous blue eyes were what made her beautiful.

5. Jayne Mansfield

Jayne Mansfield was an American actress and Playboy Playmate known for her stunning looks and publicity stunts. She became a sex symbol of the 1950s and early 1960s and had several box office successes. Mansfield's beauty and charisma made her a cultural icon.

6. Pam Grier

Pam Grier, as the film's first female action star, was popular for the role of Foxy Brown. She is known for her beauty and strong presence in 1970s films. Grier's unique style and strength made her an enduring beauty icon.

7. Princess Diana

Princess Diana, the "People's Princess," was beloved for her natural beauty and compassionate nature. Her most notable feature was her sparkling blue eyes, and her iconic short haircut inspired many women. Diana's beauty and style continue to inspire women today.

8. Sophia Loren

Sophia Loren is an Italian actress known for her timeless beauty and captivating performances. Her full lips, high cheekbones, and expressive eyes made her an icon of Italian and Hollywood cinema.

9. Ava Gardner

Ava Gardner was an actress known for her stunning beauty, seductive voice, and charming personality. She was one of the most beautiful women of her era, with almond-shaped eyes, lush lips, and elegantly arched eyebrows. Gardner is a symbol of the golden age of Hollywood thanks to her glamour and sophistication.

10. Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn is an actress renowned for her classic beauty and grace. Her delicate bone structure, slim frame, and huge eyes were her most striking traits. She had an innate grace and charm that was evident to all. In addition, she was a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF.

Audrey Hepburn is an actress renowned for her classic beauty and grace. Her delicate bone structure, slim frame, and huge eyes were her most striking traits. She had an innate grace and charm that was evident to all. In addition, she was a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF.