We understand that you probably had a stressful day and you’re hungry, but the kind of food you eat matters a lot.

Most people are always tempted to munch on something very late in the night, especially when they catch up on their favourite series. Well, we don’t mean to break your heart when we say eating late at night has some health risks.

This habit has a lot to do with your health. You might say to yourself that you haven’t encountered any health risk since you started this habit.

It’s not advisable to take chances. It’s fun to munch on a bowl of popcorn while you catch up on your favourite shows but it’s not healthy.

Here’s why it’s not healthy to eat very late at night:

Weight gain

Several research bodies have proven that eating very late influences weight gain. It was discovered that body store up foods eaten late at night as fat because they can’t digest the food completely.

Increases the risk of heart attack

Your blood pressure is meant to be low at night and more active during the day. When you eat very late at night at your cholesterol level increases because the food can’t digest, your blood pressure feels the impact. If your blood pressure is elevated for long at night, your body is at great risk of having a heart attack.

Increased risk of diabetes

Since the food you eat at night can’t digest, your cholesterol, triglyceride levels, insulin increases automatically. Increased insulin and glucose can lead to diabetes. The body’s ability to use insulin is higher in the day than the night. When your insulin can’t covert the glucose in your body, they store up as sugar. This is not good for your health.